ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An update is expected Wednesday afternoon on the incident that took place Sunday night at the Main Street Armory.

The Rochester Police Chief along with Patrick Beath from Corporation Counsel are set to speak at 4 p.m.

Two people died and eight were injured Sunday night following a trampling incident during a GloRilla concert at the Main Street Armory, according to the Rochester Police Department.

