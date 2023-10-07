ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are continuing to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend!

Organizers say the initiative is all about breaking down barriers with law enforcement and faith-based groups by bringing the community together.

Saturday, the Rochester Police Department and Youth for Christ hosted a rally and prayer walk to the Public Safety Building and Hall of Justice to remind the community of this message.

“We want to pray to God,” RPD Community Affairs Unit Moses Robinson said. “To have him help us establish order in our community. But more importantly the mutual respect and love that we should have share for each other during a time like this. It’s time for us to celebrate what we have in common and love thy neighbor as thy self.”

This is the fourth year this is taking place in Rochester. Organizers hope to continue the celebration for years to come.