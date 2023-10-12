ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was indicted Wednesday on murder and assault charges in connection to multiple shootings, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On the morning of July 15, 2022, RPD said Rochester resident Shaquan Parker, 24, was walking on Wellington Avenue when he was shot dead by the driver of a vehicle passing by.

Investigators were eventually able to identify Marlin Williams, 34, as the suspect in the fatal shooting, but he remained at large.

Rochester Police believe Williams was involved in other gun-related incidents.

On September 1, Rochester police said Williams shot at three people who were standing in a driveway on First Street, in what they described as a domestic situation. They add no one was struck by the gunfire.

While members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force were looking for Williams, he was located in a motel in Gates days later. Williams was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said he was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun.

While Williams has been in custody, investigators said they have worked to pursue leads in the fatal shooting of Parker and presented evidence to a Grand Jury.

On Wednesday, an indictment was unsealed, charging Williams with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Shaquan Parker.

He was also charged in connection with the shooting and serious wounding of a person on Ripley Street in November of 2022, Williams was indicted in that case for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

An additional indictment that was unsealed charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the loaded handgun that was found at the time of his arrest.

According to Rochester police, Williams is prohibited from legally possessing a handgun in New York State due to three prior felony convictions — including robbery and assault.

Williams is due back in Monroe County Court on Tuesday.