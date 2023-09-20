ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with murder after shooting a teen who was driving his wife’s stolen car in June, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On the morning of June 27, officers responded to the area of Joseph Avenue and Laser Street for reports of gunshots fired.

When they arrived, they found a stolen vehicle crashed, and the driver, Ja’hod Snow, 18, who was shot at least once in the torso. Snow was rushed to URMC and pronounced dead later that day.

An investigation revealed the owner of the stolen vehicle noticed at 5:30 a.m. that her vehicle was taken from her driveway sometime overnight. According to RPD, the vehicle had a GPS tracking device. This allowed the vehicle owner’s husband, Byron Bell, 37, to track the vehicle to the area of Laser Street.

Bell approached the car and fired multiple gunshots from his illegally possessed 9mm handgun. Snow was in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle and was fatally wounded, according to police.

Officers say others were in the car, but were not hit by the shots fired, and left the scene.

Bell was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force and RPD’s Tactical Unit. He was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to Rochester police, Bell will be arraigned Thursday morning. Stay with RochesterFirst for the latest updates.