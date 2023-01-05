ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after a rollover accident in the area of Clifford Avenue and Renwood Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the vehicle was rolled onto the passenger side and a 56-year-old man was trapped inside the vehicle. He was cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the man was driving the vehicle eastbound and hit a parked car before causing the vehicle to roll.

RPD added that the man was arrested for DWI due to the accident. No other injuries were reported from the accident.