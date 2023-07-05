ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite rampant car thefts and the shootings last night, certain crimes are down in the city of Rochester. We are halfway through 2023 and are taking a look at the crime statistics this year, compared to the same time frame last year.

According to the Rochester Police Department, car thefts remain at an all-time high. However, shootings are down so far this year. According to the Open Data Portal, so far this year, there have been 123 shooting victims — with 16 of them being fatal in the city of Rochester.

Lieutenant Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department says that’s compared to 351 shooting victims last year at this time.

“We are on pace for less than 50 percent of victims that were shot last year but that being said, that’s still too many,” Lieutenant Bello said. “That’s still over a hundred people being shot in the city of Rochester.”

As far as car thefts go, the city is already at 2,350 incidents reported in July as compared to 1,113 last year. Bello says their partnership with ATF has been a great help stopping violence in the city.

“We have an ATF agent on call 24 hours a day,” Lieutenant Bello said. “When we contact ATF, and agent can right away evaluate that gun case and help us decide right then and there before arraignment before charges are filed locally.

City Councilman Willie Lightfoot says city leaders cannot do this alone and is asking the community to step up.

“We’re going to be working on coming up with an action plan based on the gun trace data and we’re asking all community members,” Lightfood said. “Anyone who has an interest in advocating and eradicating and advocating against gun violence.”

Councilmember Lightfoot adds their Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition’s next meeting is this upcoming Monday for anyone in the community who has ideas for solutions.