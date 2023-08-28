ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after the remains of a dead dog were found on the side of the road on Petrel Street.

According to police, a bloody garbage bag was discovered with the remains of the dog inside of it. As of now, it is unknown what the cause of death is and who left the remains there.

Investigators are working with Humane Society officers to conduct an investigation into the matter. Details remain limited at this time.

