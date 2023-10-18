ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Joseph Avenue remains closed Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area of Joseph Avenue for reports of a crash with a vehicle possibly rolled over, as well as a child injured.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned no vehicle had rolled, and the child in question was not injured.

Investigators said the vehicle in motion had four people in it — three adults and a 5-year-old child and was traveling northbound on Joseph Avenue when it crashed into an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle on the east side of the street.

The crash caused both vehicles to spin and come to a stop. All occupants were taken to Strong Hospital as a precaution. According to RPD, the driver was the only occupant with a minor visible injury to the upper body.

Rochester police said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash, but further investigation revealed there may have been a broken bottle of alcohol due to the crash that may have splashed on the driver.

Officers said traffic citations — including for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, and a child not in a car seat — were issued.

The area where the crash occurred remains closed and is said to reopen shortly. Stay with News 8 and RochesterFirst for the latest updates.