ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police shut down the Court Street Bridge to traffic around 9 a.m. Tuesday after a body was spotted in the water.

Rochester Police launched their scuba team along with the Rochester Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team. They were able to locate and retrieve the body.

RPD reports the unidentified body has been turned over to the medical examiner for investigation.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are unknown.

