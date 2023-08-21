ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting on St. Paul Street Monday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say an unknown number of suspects fired shots from a vehicle they were in just before 1 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was shot in his lower extremity and is currently suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A 44-year-old man was shot in his upper body, and is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital.

During their investigation, RPD began a pursuit with a vehicle that was possibly involved in the matter. The chase ended in the Northwest area of the city.

Police say the driver of the vehicle got out of the car and fled the scene.

The person was taken into custody, and is being detained in connection to this investigation, according to RPD.

This is the second police presence on St. Paul. Street in 24 hours. At the same location Sunday evening, a 14-year-old was shot. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The intersection of Pleasant Street and St. Paul Street are currently closed. Additionally, the area of Bragdon Place is also blocked off.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.