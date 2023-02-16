ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot Thursday evening inside his home located near Emerson St. and Avery St., the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Thursday.

The RPD responded to the area of Emerson St. and Avery St. Thursday evening right before 5:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot.

Upon their arrival, officers say they were able to locate a 32-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

The RPD says that the area of Avery St. between Palmyra St. and Emerson St. was closed off as an abundance of caution and will reopen shortly.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

