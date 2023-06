ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead after a double shooting on Lyell Ave. and Cameron Street Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Details remain limited at this time, with an update from RPD expected shortly.

A large police scene around the 400 block of Lyell Ave and Cameron St Waiting for updates from RPD @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/RFmPZHdPxe — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 21, 2023

News 8 staff arrived on scene just before 4:45 a.m. The RPD command van, as well as the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office were also on scene.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.