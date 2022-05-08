ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting near the area of North Plymouth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say responding officers arrived at the intersection of Jay Street and Plymouth Avenue around 3 p.m. One at the scene they located one male who was pronounced dead at scene.

News 8 members at the scene say there is a large police presence, with several emergency response vehicles at the location. The command unit vehicle is also on scene.

North Plymouth Avenue is shut off to traffic.

Officials are yet to announce further details regarding the nature of the investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.