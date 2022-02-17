ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway for a suspicious death on Rochester’s northside.

Officials with Rochester police say a body was found inside a residence located on Kohlman Street.

According to officers at the scene, police reported to a call for a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a dead body inside the residence.

Officials say the body appears to be a male in his 70s. Police have not released the male’s name.

Authorities have blocked off access to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the surrounding area.

Investigators have not provided further details.

