Police investigating on Wilkins Street the night of April 15, 2023. (Daniel Finkelstein / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 40s is dead following what appears to have been a targeted shooting on Wilkins Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Saturday evening at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Joseph and Wilkins St. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon their arrival, they located a man in his 40s on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD says their preliminary investigation shows the victim was hanging out in that area when he was shot multiple times.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to RPD.

Officers say the man did not live in the neighborhood where he was shot, but is a City of Rochester resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

