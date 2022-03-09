ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on Norton Street in Rochester.

According to authorities, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located a 77-year-old resident from Irondequoit, laying in the roadway with serious injuries and bystanders attempting to give aid.

Police say the vehicle and driver that was involved stayed at the location.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital and unfortunately was pronounced deceased after efforts to save her.

At this time there are no criminal charges being filed and the incident is still under investigation.