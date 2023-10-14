ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what led up to the stabbing of a Rochester man, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to Strong Hospital Saturday afternoon for reports of a walk-in stabbing. When they arrived on scene, they found the man, 34, who was suffering from a minor laceration injury to his lower body.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Investigators said the altercation may have taken place on Joseph Place early Saturday, where the victim’s injury was sustained.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Rochester police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.