ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police arrested a man after dispersing a fight on Keller Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Sunday afternoon, RPD responded to Keller Street for reports of a fight, and a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they were able to break up a fight that was happening in the area. Investigators said an arrest was made, and a rifle was collected as evidence.

No shots were fired during the incident, according to RPD. No one was injured during the incident.