Pedestrian struck near Grape Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday afternoon.

Officials say RPD officers responded to the area of Orange and Grape Street around 2 p.m.

Upon their arrival officers found a vehicle and a 30 year-old man, a Rochester resident, who had been struck by the vehicle. He was transported by AMR to Strong Memorial hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities no tickets have been issued at this time and the area is open for traffic.