Pedestrian struck near Grape Street in Rochester

RPD

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday afternoon.

Officials say RPD officers responded to the area of Orange and Grape Street around 2 p.m.

Upon their arrival officers found a vehicle and a 30 year-old man, a Rochester resident, who had been struck by the vehicle. He was transported by AMR to Strong Memorial hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities no tickets have been issued at this time and the area is open for traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss