ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old male was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street.

Rochester police responded to the area and located the victim with minor injuries to his upper body. He was transported to Rochester General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the vehicle that hit the victim left the scene. Witnesses say the vehicle appeared to be a gray SUV.

Investigators encourage anybody with information to call 911.