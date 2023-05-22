ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board announced that they have approved a proposal for the Rochester Police Department for recommendations on data transparency.

According to the PAB, the report analyzes public resources to determine if the Rochester Police Department utilizes the best methods for sharing data. They then come up with recommendations for how RPD can improve data sharing.

The board says they came up with 19 recommendations and sent those, along with the analysis, to RPD. These recommendations include making data more accessible and tracking misconduct reports.

It is currently unclear if RPD will implement any of these recommendations.