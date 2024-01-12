ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board launched an investigation into a car crash involving a Rochester police vehicle.

The PAB announced they began the investigation on Wednesday — the day the crash occurred. Board members are encouraging residents to contact the PAB with information on the crash.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an officer was driving in the northbound lane on Joseph Avenue while responding to a call. During this, a car was driving south on the northbound lane hit the cruiser head-on.

Officers said after the collision, the cruiser then crashed into the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. The officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries while the driver of the other car, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to Rochester General Hospital out of precaution.

Police said the driver is expected to get a ticket, but they acknowledge drugs and alcohol had no factor in the incident.

This comes one month after the PAB launched an investigation into an incident where a man was shot and killed by an RPD officer. The Major Crimes Unit, the Attorney General, and the Professional Standards Section also announced investigations.

Anyone who would like to submit digital evidence to the PAB can do so on their website.