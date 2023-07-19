ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been almost a year since Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz died while in the line of duty — and his family wants the community to continue to remember his name.

The family released a statement through the Locust Club, explaining how the past year has been difficult for them, but they also acknowledge the kindness they received from the Rochester community.

The family’s full statement can be read below:

“This past year has been nothing short of a nightmare for our family as we have grieved, we have also drawn strength through the kindness the Greater Rochester community has shown us. We cannot begin to thank everyone enough. As we continue to grieve the loss of our husband, father and papa – please remember his name, remember his story and remember his life mattered. We also want to express our gratitude and continued support of Tony’s brothers and sisters in Blue that protect and serve our community.”

Last year, Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner Officer Sino Seng were shot inside of an unmarked police car on Bauman Street. Officer Seng survived, but Officer Mazurkiewicz passed. A funeral service was held in August of that year

Since his death, many members of the community came out to honor him — a post office in Avon was renamed after him, the state’s True Blue Chapter held a tribute ride for him, and he was honored at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service in Washington D.C.

Just recently, retired RPD Sgt. Brett Sobieraski finished running his 8 States for Maz marathon — he even extended his original goal by two more days.