ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officer Denny Wright will be presented with the DCJS Medal of Honor and the 2019 Governor’s Police Officer of the Year award Wednesday morning — years after he was seriously injured during an attack.

Officer Wright, who served in the Rochester Police Department for over 20 years, will be presented these awards by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado and the Commissioner of the Division of Criminal Justice Services Rossana Rosado.

He was originally supposed to receive these awards in Spring 2020, but it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2019, Officer Wright was responding to a report on Peck Street when a man repeatedly stabbed Wright in the face, leaving him with severe injuries and blinding him in both eyes.

The man who attacked Officer Wright — Keith Williams — was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Since that day, Officer Wright has been recognized by the City of Rochester and the community — in 2021, he was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.