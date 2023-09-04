ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marked the nine-year anniversary since Officer Daryl Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On the evening of September 3, 2014, Officer Pierson was chasing a suspect in the area of Hudson Avenue when he was shot at point-blank range.

Officer Pierson died at Rochester General Hospital after doctors attempted life-saving measures, leaving behind a wife and two kids. He was 32-years-old. He was buried at White Haven Memorial Park.

Thomas Johnson III was identified as the individual who shot and killed Officer Pierson. Johnson was found guilty of aggravated murder in May 2015 and was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.