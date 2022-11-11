ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division issued a decision Thursday upholding the requirement that New York police departments disclose disciplinary records.

This decision comes after the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) filed lawsuits against NY police departments — including New York State Police the Rochester Police Department and the Syracuse Police Department.

NYCLU officials said that these police departments “unlawfully” denied Freedom of Information Law requests for records relating to police misconduct and records made before the repeal of Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law — which protected police personnel records.

“For too long, Rochester and Syracuse residents have remained in the dark about officers accused of misconduct, the outcomes of investigations, and what discipline officers faced, if any,” said NYCLU supervising attorney Bobby Hodgson. “With today’s decision, the appellate court made clear that police transparency is codified into law, and police departments can no longer argue that they must be trusted to police themselves, immune from public scrutiny.”

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Locust Club for comment and is currently awaiting a response.