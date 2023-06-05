ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill was introduced Monday to rename a post office on Prospect Street in Avon in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Officer Mazurkiewicz, who died from a shooting while in the line of duty, was born and raised in Avon before he began working as a jail deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

“His murder was a tragedy that struck at the heart of our community,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “In recognition of his unwavering commitment and outstanding service, it is only fitting to rename the Avon Post Office in Officer Mazurkiewicz’s honor. It will be a continuous reminder to our community of his brave sacrifice and heroic service.”

“Renaming the Avon Post Office in his honor will provide a lasting tribute befitting his decades of courageous service and sacrifice,” Congressman Joe Morelle added.

Officer Mazurkiewicz’s wife, Lynne, also said that her late husband was a hero who worked to keep his communities safe.

“This legislation will leave a lasting memorial in his name and preserve his legacy in his hometown of Avon,” said Mazurkiewicz. “Our family is grateful to the local elected officials leading this effort and urge Congress to act swiftly honoring the life and service of my husband.”