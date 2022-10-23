Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced.

Investigators determined that a vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old female traveling westbound. She ran a red light and struck a second vehicle, which was driven by a 19-year-old male traveling northbound on Dewey Avenue. The collision sent the first vehicle into a building and the second vehicle into a 57-year-old bicyclist.

During this crash, a third vehicle driven by a 36-year-old male was also westbound on W. Ridge Rd. and then rear-ended a fourth vehicle driven by a 34-year-old female, according to officers.

RPD said the drivers of the first two vehicles and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor complaints of pain, whereas the fourth driver was treated at the scene. The third driver was tested and arrested for a DWI and traffic citations were issued to the first driver.

All vehicles were towed from the scene and the area was re-opened.