ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of bikers, law enforcement agencies, businesses and more joining together for a big ride Saturday in memory and honor of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty last summer. Roc-On Harley Davidson owner Beth Sardone tells News 8 she began planning this event months ago.

“Officer Mazurkiewicz was murdered a year ago and this is in support of the blue and this is also in support of his wife. The trial is coming up and we just wanted her to know that we’re behind her,” Sardone said.

There were dozens of donations and raffles set up inside the shop, amid camaraderie and mainly a massive show of support for the family.

“Since the beginning of all this, since we actually lost Tony, we’ve been […] obviously that was the worst day of our lives,” Brooks Balcer, daughter of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz said. “It’s been the worst year of our lives. But to have all of the support has just blown us away. From the rides to the blue ribbons everywhere to the different events, golf tournaments. These help us keep his memory alive. They help us know that we’re not alone. They help us know that no matter how much our world has shattered that he made a difference.”

Sardone also offers a big thank you to the Blue Knights of New York, which provided a bike for one of the raffles. The memory ride and fundraiser led folks to the VFW, where a donated lunch and bar were provided.