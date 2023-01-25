Editor’s Note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 10:00 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith Wednesday morning to discuss the future of the Rochester Police Department.

During the press conference, Mayor Evans and Chief Smith will discuss the end of 2022 while explaining the plans for RPD for the future.

This press conference comes after the announcement of a new “Violent Crime Task Force” — consisting of RPD officers, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and federal ATF agents.

Just recently, the City Council also voted to give overtime pay in order to increase police patrols outside of local schools after a shooting outside of Franklin High School.

The press conference will be held in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 10:00 a.m.

