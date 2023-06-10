ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is currently in surgery for an injury sustained during a stabbing on Resolute Circle Saturday evening.

The Rochester Police Department says they received a call at around 9:15 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of 60 Resolute Circle.

Upon their arrival, officers found a Rochester man with at least one stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Officers say they have detained a person of interest in the incident, and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

