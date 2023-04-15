ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man was taken to Strong Hospital after a shooting on Frost Ave. Friday evening.

RPD officers responded to the 500 block of Frost Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon their arrival, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in that area. During their investigation, a 20-year-old male was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.

The man was shot at least once in the upper body, according to RPD. He was treated at Strong Hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

RPD says no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.