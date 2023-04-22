ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 51-year-old man was taken to Strong Hospital after he was stabbed during what police say was a confrontation on Bradford Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the 100 block of Bradford Street Saturday night just before 8 p.m. for the report of a person stabbed.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male City resident as the victim, suffering from at least one stab wound to his upper body.

An investigation by RPD found the injury was the result of a dispute — which they say was confrontation between people on the street.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, according to RPD, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RPD adds that while there is no suspect information, the incident appears to be directed towards the victim only, with no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.