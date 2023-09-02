ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is currently suffering life threatening injuries after being shot on Schwartz Street Saturday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area of Magnolia Street at around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned a man in his 20s was taken to RFD Engine 7 by a private vehicle after being shot.

The victim was then taken to Strong Hospital by AMR for treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to RPD, the victim’s injuries are considered life threatening at this time. Investigators say they later discovered the shooting occurred on Schwartz Street.

At this time, Rochester police says there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.