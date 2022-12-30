ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following their investigation.

The RPD says they responded to a report of a possible stabbing Friday evening at around 9:00 p.m. at the 600 block of Lake Ave.

Upon their arrival, officers located a male in his 40’s with a laceration to his arm.

The RPD says the circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, and also say that the original incident occurred on Glenwood Ave. Officers note that Glenwood Ave does intersect with Lake Ave and is in close proximity to where the victim was located.

The victim was transported to Rochester General Hospital via AMR, and was treated for his injuries, which the RPD says were non-life threatening.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to the RPD, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

