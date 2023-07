ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man shot on Culver Road Saturday is expected to recover from critical injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 1600 block of Culver Road just after 11 p.m. where they found a 24-year-old Rochester man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, according to police.

Rochester police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.