ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is suffering serious injuries after being shot on Iceland Park Saturday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s who was shot at least once in the upper body.

According to Rochester police, a tourniquet was applied to help control bleeding.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital. Police say his conditions are currently serious, life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to officers. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.