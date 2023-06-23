ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is recovering after he was shot on Merlin Street Friday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Rochester police responded to reports of a person shot on Lyell Ave. Before police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Strong Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

RPD says after an investigation, they found the shooting occurred on Merlin Street in the 100 block. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.