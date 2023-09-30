ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after being shot on Chili Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the area just before 4 p.m. Saturday for initial reports of shots heard in the area. While responding, officers then were called to further reports of a man shot.

When they arrived, Rochester police found a 42-year-old Rochester man who was shot at least once in the upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police say they are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.