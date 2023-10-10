ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized in serious condition following a car crash on St. Paul Street late Monday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of St. Paul Street for the accident. They said the driver of the vehicle was heading south when he lost control of the car, going off-road and hitting a building.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. RPD said he was the only one in the car at the time of the accident, there were no other vehicles involved, and the building was not damaged.

RPD is still investigating the cause of the accident. This story will be updated as more information is revealed.