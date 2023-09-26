ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured following a rollover crash that happened on North Street Monday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that just before 11:15 p.m., the man was driving his car north on North St. when he hit an unattended car on the east side of the street. This led to the driver’s car getting flipped over and coming to rest underneath the underpass.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Canandaigua, was extricated out of the car and was taken to Rochester General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

RPD says that no tickets were issued and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.