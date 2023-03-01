ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured after getting hit by a car in the area of Dewey Avenue and Glendale Park early Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators said that the vehicle, a 2019 Mitsubishi, was traveling north on Dewey Avenue and was facing a green light. As it was entering the intersection, the victim, a man in his 30s, was attempting to cross the road on foot. The driver, a man in his 60s, remained on scene after he was hit.

RPD said that the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the accident and the driver was not issued any tickets.