ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

Rochester police responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a Rochester man in his early 20s who was shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is receiving treatment for injuries. Police say at this time, they are currently non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911, as their investigation into the incident continues.