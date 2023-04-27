ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Portland Avenue Thursday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon their arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim.

Shortly after, officers learned the gunshot victim was being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Once the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital, officers located a 22-year-old male Rochester resident was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

RPD says the man was admitted for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The area surrounding the incident of Portland Ave and Carter Street has since reopened to traffic.