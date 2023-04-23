ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized following a car crash into a pole after a potential overdose Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to 765 E. Main Street for the report of a vehicle into a pole.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old man as the driver and the only person in the vehicle. They say the man was unconscious with agonal breathing and was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver overdosed on an unknown amount of fentanyl while operating his car.

RPD says before the car struck the pole, the same vehicle rear ended another vehicle. The 27-year-old female in that vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, according to police.