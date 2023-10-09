ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced that the man who was hit by a garbage truck near the end of September died from his injuries last Monday.

On September 26, 2023, RPD said the 59-year-old victim was hit by a city garbage truck in the area of St. Paul Street and Bausch Street. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to investigators, the man was crossing the street inside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the truck when it was turning.

Police said the victim passed away on October 2. The driver of the truck was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way and has been suspended until a review has been completed.

RPD said that they will not be releasing any further information at this time.