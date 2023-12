ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a death that occurred in the area of Kosciusko Street.

Officers said they arrived at the scene Monday night around 10:30 p.m. and they found a man unconscious on the ground. They confirmed the man was dead.

Investigators did not find anything that indicated foul play regarding the victim’s death, but the cause of death is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.