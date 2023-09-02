ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man succumbed to his injuries following emergency surgery after being shot on Gilmore Street Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene at around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found J B Blackburn, 51, in the street. Officers say he was shot at least once in the torso.

Blackburn underwent emergency surgery after being taken to URMC but succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Investigators say Blackburn was inside a residence on Gilmore Street when an unknown person came and knocked on the door.

According to RPD, when the door was opened, a fight broke out, resulting in Blackburn being shot.

Rochester police are still trying to find out if Blackburn resided at the residence where he was shot, as well as what led up to the incident. Anyone with information or video is asked to call 911.