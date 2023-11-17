ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday evening while crossing the street in the area of Driving Park Avenue and Lark Street.

Officers said that around 9:15 p.m., they found the victim, a man around 60 years old, unresponsive and lying in the road. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to investigators, the victim was crossing Driving Park Avenue when he was hit by the car, which was heading west on Driving Park Ave.

The driver, who is in his 30s, stayed and cooperated with the investigation. RPD says there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol involved. No further details will be released.