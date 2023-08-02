ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter on Portland Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the man, who was in his 40s, was riding the scooter when the driver of the vehicle tried making a U-turn in front of him. The man riding the scooter then crashed into the front of the car.

The man on the scooter received minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured but received a traffic citation.